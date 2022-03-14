Biden, Pelosi won't change consumer habits by raising cost of energy: Rep. Rosendale

Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., argued on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday that "you can't force this much money into the economy without causing inflation" after President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., both pushed back last week on the assessment that spending by Democrats was causing the country’s skyrocketing price hikes.  

President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

BIDEN, PELOSI PUSH BACK AFTER INFLATION BLAMED ON DEMS' SPENDING: ‘I’M SICK OF THIS STUFF'

REP. ROSENDALE: What they’re [Biden and Pelosi are] trying to do is change consumer habits and if the consumers want to buy gasoline powered vehicles, the administration is saying, ‘No, we want to change those habits. We want to have everyone driving around [in] electric vehicles.’ The problem is that the consumers aren’t ready for it and [the] industry isn’t ready for it yet and what we’re doing is driving up the cost of energy for those who can afford it the least, whether it’s the gasoline they’re putting in their cars to get to work each day or to keep their homes heated in the wintertime. We still have a lot of winter to go through yet and they’re not going to change consumer habits by raising the cost of energy.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW: 

