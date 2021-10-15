Klain's 'high class problems' tweet 'bad on every level': Mick Mulvaney

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," slammed his successor Ron Klain for supporting the idea that inflation is a high-class problem on Twitter and called the sentiment "bad on every single level."

Klain retweeted Harvard Professor Jason Furman on Wednesday who diagnosed the current inflation spike as only a problem for the upper class.

"Most of the economic problems we're facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn't have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem," Furman tweeted.

Mulvaney explained if Klain "meant that it's a problem only for the rich, then he probably should be fired because that's just so tone-deaf."

However, he also pointed out "if instead, he meant that this was a problem that was better than having high unemployment, then that's just misreading what unemployment is."

"It's bad on every single level," he told Dagen McDowell.

Furman defended what he tweeted to "America’s Newsroom" on Friday, saying:

"Inflation is real. Inflation is creating a problem for families and we should do something about it…The reason we have this inflation is actually a good reason – that the unemployment rate has come down, that families got money and people are buying more things than ever before."

Mulvaney also believes this sentiment could have repercussions in upcoming elections, both in Virginia and the 2022 midterms.

"It still may end up costing Democrats votes," he said.

While discussing how the Biden administration is approaching inflation issues and supply shortages, Muvlaney gave credit to the admin for directing California ports to operate on a 24/7 schedule.

"It was a move in the right direction yesterday for Joe Biden. But if he or Ron Klain think they've solved the problem, they're going to have a real difficult time the next couple of months," he said. "The last thing they need is to be taking these comments about rich people and misunderstanding the unemployment numbers."

Mulvaney said the idea that inflation only hits the higher classes is "a detached sort of reality." The middle and lower classes are impacted, with retirees and the elderly getting hit especially hard.

"It just reaffirms why chiefs of staff should be running the White House and not tweeting during the day," he said. "Not a really good day for Joe Biden or for my successor, Ron Klain."