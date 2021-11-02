Kissinger: China has become second to America economically, hasn't surpassed us

Former U.S. secretary of state and former White House national security adviser Henry Kissinger joined FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" for an exclusive interview and shared his insights on U.S.-China relations.

HENRY KISSINGER: It wasn't conceivable then that China could become an economic or technological competitor with the United States. It was a fairly developing country with a revolutionary ideology, but not a competitor in a technical sense.

Today China has become economically second to us. And some people think that in some respects, or in some fields, it may surpass us technologically, but I don't think it has done so yet.

I don't believe that matters will lead to a military confrontation. But if it does, it would be extremely serious for the whole world if China and the United States -- through the technology that they have by now achieved -- confront each other in a showdown. And I still hope that a diplomatic solution for these outstanding problems can be found. And I have the impression that the administration is beginning a kind of dialog with China which might lead to that.

