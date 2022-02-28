GOP offer to Biden in Ukraine aid an opportunity for Republicans to unite: Rep. Davidson

Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, joined Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss the impact of President Joe Biden's sanctions against Russia, and argued that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's proposal to ramp up domestic energy production will unite Republicans.

REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: It's been a war on energy and domestic production here in America by the Biden administration. And I think this is a great opportunity for Republicans to unite as a solid, rational position. The public supports it. It's in America's national interest. And, you know, my hope is a senator like Joe Manchin could be the difference because, in the House, Pelosi has shown a strong resistance to any Republican input she jams things through with, unfortunately, sometimes some Republican votes. But she's fine breaking it with it for four votes from her own party. And I say the other thing that with energy, American energy independence, you know, Germany has to invest in their own LNG ports. We can do all the right things here in the United States and Canada to get the LNG out of our countries, on ships, and en route. But Germany doesn't have a single LNG seaport, so you know, again, you get to see the investment over there. One encouraging thing that hadn't been emphasized is Turkey closed the straits to Ukraine and Russia, because they're at war. So this is something that's definitely going to amplify the sanctions effect.

