Keystone Pipeline officially terminated after 13-year bid

TC Energy Corporation, the Canadian firm behind the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline officially revoked its bid Wednesday, ending a 13-year political battle between environmentalists and conservatives.

The pipeline, which would have carried 800,000 barrels of oil a day from the tar sands of Canada into the U.S., has been at the center of Republican and Democratic debates since its inception during George W. Bush’s final years in the White House.

GOP BILL WOULD REQUIRE BIDEN ADMIN TO REPORT NUMBER OF JOBS KILLED BY KEYSTONE PIPELINE CANCELLATION

The pipeline’s construction was first delayed in 2015 under Barack Obama before being revived under Donald Trump in 2017.

President Biden then revoked TC Energy's permit on his first day in office in January.

"After a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, it has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project," TC Energy announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes just hours after Republican senators demanded the Biden administration account for the number of jobs killed by the president’s decision to cancel the 1,200 mile-long pipeline.

Sen. Jim Risch, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by ten other Republicans to introduce the Defending Keystone Jobs Act.

"President Biden killed the Keystone XL Pipeline in the name of ‘clean energy’ but waived sanctions in order to allow the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. His decisions killed American jobs and put the security of our European allies at risk," Cotton said in a statement. "Our bill will hold President Biden accountable for his blatant disregard for hard-working Americans."

BIDEN BLASTED FOR SUSPENDING OIL-DRILLING LEASES IN ALASKA: 'POLITICAL FOOTBALL'

The bill would require that the Secretary of Labor report the number of jobs that have been projected to be lost following the shutdown of the pipeline’s construction.

TC Energy reported that 11,000 U.S. jobs in 2021 would have been sustained, including 8,000 union jobs, along with generating $1.6 billion in gross wages.

The company said it would work with regulators, stakeholders and Indigenous groups to ensure a safe exit from the multi-billion dollar project.

Biden has said he intends to grow job opportunities across the U.S. – including union jobs – through his infrastructure bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The roughly $2 trillion bill has been ardently opposed by Republicans for its hefty price tag and tax increases.

But the president has pushed the measure a necessary step in addressing climate change and job growth while revamping U.S. infrastructure.

Fox News could not immediately reach the White House for comment.

Evie Fordham contributed to this report.