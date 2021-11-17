Expand / Collapse search
Key to Taiwan’s independence is allies’ ability to provide ‘security blanket,' says Keith Krach

Key to defending Taiwan is finding allies to create ‘security blanket’: Former under Sec. of State

Former U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach argues the U.S. and its allies have to be clear they’ll defend Taiwan.

Former U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach reacted to Biden's virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, arguing the key to Taiwan's independence is through the U.S. and its allies' power of assembly to serve as a defense "security blanket" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

US, JAPAN FORM PARTNERSHIP ON TRADE DAY AFTER BIDEN MEETING WITH XI

KEITH KRACH: President Xi wants to gobble up Taiwan, that's his crown jewel. And I'll tell you what, we have to stand with our friend, Taiwan. They're a role model for democracy in the region, actually around the world, and they're such a high-tech superpower, particularly when it comes to semiconductors.

And the key to defending Taiwan lies in the power assembly, a network of trusted partners to serve as a security blanket.

Former U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach reacts to Biden saying he doesn't endorse Taiwan's independence. video

Biden flip-flops on Taiwan stance

Former U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach reacts to Biden saying he doesn't endorse Taiwan's independence.