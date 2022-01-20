Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Biden’s America is not ‘desired’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, to discuss Biden’s first year of "mistakes" in office -- from inflation to the border crisis.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: He has not even worked with us on the other side when we wanted to work together… We have not seen inflation like this. We still have Americans held hostage in the Middle East in Afghanistan. We've got a president who is weak in every stretch of the word. Had he literally done nothing in office, America would be stronger. But this was all created, this crisis when they first passed $1.9 trillion dollars, when they said it was a COVID bill with only nine percent went to it.

…

Now we're starving to try to find any test kits or masks. We've got shelves in American grocery stores that are empty, and he tries to brag about what he's done with the supply chain. We got challenges in our streets day after day, you read about someone being murdered. Our train robberies coming back to the West in LA. This is not the America that we want. This is not the America we desire. That's why in less than 291 days, we can do something different. We can set a new course for America, and that's what we're doing about Republicans being able to win back the majority.

