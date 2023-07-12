Kevin McCarthy announces record House GOP fundraising haul

House Republicans’ fundraising efforts are paying off in the second quarter as the 2024 presidential election nears.

During an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced the House GOP’s massive fundraising record, praising the party’s performance in the last quarter.

The House speaker has raked in $62.5 million this cycle as the party focuses on winning "more seats from the Democrats" ahead of the 2024 election.

"I’ll tell you, it looks like a lot of money, but the Democrats always have much more," McCarthy told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo.

"The unions pay in, and we’ve got to win in tough seats," the speaker stressed.

Despite the Democrats’ fundraising abilities being a stable force, McCarthy explained that the Republicans’ agenda is what’s driving the massive fundraising haul.



"I have Independents and Democrats coming forward wanting to help grow this majority because they like that we’re putting America first, that we’re focused on the individuals," the speaker said.

"We have expanded this party. That’s because good members with good policy listening to the American public and not afraid to lead is making a difference," he reiterated.

McCarthy has not publicly stated who he is supporting for the upcoming election, arguing that his focus has been on fundraising and Congress.

"I think the American public looks and wants those President Trump’s policies back," he told Bartiromo, while referencing the former president’s recent polling numbers.

"If you look at President Trump’s numbers today, they are stronger than they were in 2016," he said.

"A great contrast to President Biden," he added.