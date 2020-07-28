Who is Kevin Hassett?

Economist Kevin Hassett was regarded as a measured voice on the economic difficulties of the coronavirus during his stint at the White House as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and later as an economic adviser.

Continue Reading Below

WHO IS JEROME POWELL?

Hassett returned to the White House in March to assist pro bono in the administration's pandemic response and departed at the end of June. Some have accused the economist of downplaying the pandemic.

"The recovery has begun," Hassett told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo in June. "I think that, you know, pretty much we're looking for an acceleration over the summer and then a real boom in the second half of the year."

Hassett returned to his positions at consulting firm The Lindsey Group and at conservative think tank the Hoover Institution after his second White House stint.

"I think everyone should be worried about how this is going to turn out in the end, because it’s a shock unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” he said according to The Washington Post. “Certainly, the crisis is not over — and there’s a lot of work to do ... but there’s an incredibly competent team in place to do it.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hassett is no stranger to working with Republican leaders. He advised George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney on their presidential campaigns.

Hassett also faced criticism for "Dow 36,000," a book he co-wrote that many said missed the mark as it was followed by the burst of the dotcom bubble.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS