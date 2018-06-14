Kevin Hart slammed by Kathy Griffin for not attacking Trump

Kathy Griffin is calling out fellow comedian Kevin Hart for not going after President Donald Trump during his standup shows.

Griffin said she has a problem with Hart not using his status as an African-American comedian to incorporate political themes into his routine.

“And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart,” the comedian said in a USA Today interview. “I personally think that’s a (expletive) move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

Maslansky & Partners’ Lee Carter said its “preposterous” to suggest someone has to think a certain way because of their race or gender.

“To think that it’s going to mean success for you to attack the president of the United States, there’s something delusional and wrong,” Carter said during “Making Money.”

Fox News contributor Daneen Borelli told FOX Business that Griffin’s comments about Hart are condescending and were intended to dominate the headlines by invoking race into the conversation.

“I do think the tides are turning in that regards,” she said. “We have people like Kanye West coming out supporting President Trump.”

Griffin has received backlash over a controversial photo showing her holding a decapitated head depicting Trump.