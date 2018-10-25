Kennedy: Avenatti has no future in politics

With all the horrible news about pipe bombs and possible assasination attempts, it's the kind of moment, in a nonstop series of ongoing moments, that makes us ask what kind of political beast have we manufactured in this laboratory of democracy?

President Trump is not the mad scientist, if anything he is the creature, but are we ready for the bride of Frankenstein when this adminstration is done?

People like Michael Avenatti have completely miscalculated the president's success and are only reacting to his effects. Avenatti sees chaos, attention and ascension, and feels if he does a really bad impression of the man he's obsessed with, maybe someday he'll land, by dumb luck, in the same position. He won't, because Democrats hate him.

Avenatti rose to fame as the bigger who-a in the Stormy Daniels duo, but he's also the guy who trotted out the cringingly uncredible Julie Swetnick as a gang rape-shrieking character assassin in the Kavanaugh chronicles.

When this woman, with super creep's help, plopped a hot pile of allegations in the midst of Justice Kavanaugh's troubles, it was obvious if the allegations were true his life was over. But what if they're false? That's what Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley is banking on by referring Avenatti and Swetnick to the FBI & DOJ for lying, that this pungent pair cooked up this disgusting ruse in some opportunistic oven hoping to tank Brett but it had the opposite effect, didn't it.

Avenatti responded to the Grassley referral with this statement:

"This is clearly political. And fortunately for us, Senator Grassley isn't too smart -- or should I say bright. This was a major mistake on his part. He just cracked open the door and I'm going to drive a Mack truck through it."

What does that even mean? And this is a guy who's going to run for president? He just lost a major battle in the Stormy defamation case, and a different judge ruled he owes another lawyer almost 5 million dollars, and that's in addition to the 1.2 million in personal tax liens.

So he's unethical, blustery, bad at math, unstable, irresponsible and willing to stop at nothing to prove a point, even if continuing on the path to hell destroys everyone around him.

In an era of pipe bombs the last thing we need is another bomb thrower whose claim to fame is being an attention seeking, garden variety sociopath.