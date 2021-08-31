Keane laments 'tragic ending' in Afghanistan: US adversaries 'thrilled' with withdrawal

General Jack Keane (Ret.) argued that President Biden's execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal has allowed al-Qaeda to once again operate freely in the country and offers hope to U.S. adversaries who will gain influence in the region. On "Mornings with Maria," Keane said he believes the world is now a more dangerous place and called it a "tragic ending" for the United States.

GEN. JACK KEANE (RET.): What we have just seen with Major General Donahue getting on that airplane certainly is a tragic ending for the United States. It's one of the most serious foreign policy and national security blunders I've seen, frankly, in my lifetime. What has really happened here is President Biden has turned Afghanistan over to a terrorist organization that helped enable 9/11. And going with that, the al-Qaeda immediately has regained their safe haven. That's not a doubt. Al-Qaeda is in 15 provinces. They can operate freely now in Afghanistan, shielded certainly by the Taliban who's running the country. There's nobody on the ground trying to run them down.

…

The world's become a more dangerous place as a result of this decision. Our adversaries – China, Russia and certainly Iran – are thrilled that we closed our seven bases and multiple CIA bases in Afghanistan. We're out of the region, and they are going to gain influence as a result. And our allies are so frustrated with us.

…

And then on top of all of that, we willingly leave Afghanistan knowing we have hundreds of American citizens and Afghan partners by the tens of thousands by a conservative estimate. And we have consigned their fate to the Taliban. That is shameful. It's a betrayal, and there's no denying it. That word has to… be used. And it's a stain on national honor. It's a sad day for the United States.

