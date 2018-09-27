Kavanaugh, Ford hearing LIVE coverage

Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday on the California professor's sexual assault allegations against the judge. Fox News is covering the live hearing, blogging all the developments. The live stream is also available on FOX Business.

On Wall Street stocks remained higher across the board, led by large tech names, including Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SP500 S&P 500 2923.45 +17.48 +0.60% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26516.42 +131.14 +0.50% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8064.6871 +74.32 +0.93% AAPL APPLE INC. 226.21 +5.79 +2.63% FB FACEBOOK INC. 170.62 +3.67 +2.20% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,011.80 +36.95 +1.87%

Stocks were also bolstered by a string of positive economic reports that reinforce the growing economy. Durable goods hit a six-month high, driven by an uptick in orders for aircraft. Second-quarter GDP, the final read, rose 4.2 percent, the strongest since the third-quarter of 2014.