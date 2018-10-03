Kavanaugh confirmation hearings turned into a ‘circus’: Sean Spicer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation process has become a political circus with the media acting as the ringmaster, according to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Continue Reading Below

“What this turned into, and I think Sarah [Sanders] referenced this, is a circus,” Spicer told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday.

The FBI has opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh by California professor Christine Blasey Ford. Ford addressed the Judiciary Committee in a hearing last week where she alleged that Kavanaugh attacked her at a party in Maryland more than three decades ago.

Spicer said the media has orchestrated a level of disgraceful political discourse toward Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh because it has lessened the severity of the confirmation process and misconduct charges.

“We’ve lost focus into the serious nature of this confirmation and the serious charges that Dr. Ford has leveled and allowed the media to run roughshod,” he said.

Advertisement

Spicer warned that the media’s coverage will discourage people from seeking a position in government.

“People, I think, aren’t going to want to serve anymore because they recognize that this is the level to which this circus has affected the desire for people to serve in public office,” he said.