Melissa Francis joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in January 2012 and is the co-host of After The Bell (weekdays 4-5PM/ET) with David Asman.

Prior to joining FBN, Francis served as an anchor at CNBC, where she co- anchored "Power Lunch" and "The Call." When Francis joined CNBC in 2003, she was the first reporter to broadcast live from the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange, providing hourly reports for the network and distinguishing herself as the foremost expert on commodities.

Before joining CNBC, Francis was a correspondent for CNET's broadcast unit, where she covered finance, technology and consumer products. Prior to CNET, Francis was a reporter for News 12 New Jersey, and anchored for many New England television stations in Hartford, Manchester, and Providence. She also served as producer for WCSH-TV NBC Portland and researcher for the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour.

Francis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard University.