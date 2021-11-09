Expand / Collapse search
Vaccines

Kansas AG candidate Kobach files suit on behalf of employers hit by the OSHA vaccine mandate

Twenty-seven states have taken legal action against the Biden administration over the mandate

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., explained why he is doing everything he can to stop the federal vaccine mandate.

Sen. Marshall pushes to stop funding for 'unconstitutional' vaccine mandate

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., explained why he is doing everything he can to stop the federal vaccine mandate.

Republican Kansas Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach announced on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its controversial vaccine mandate for businesses with over 100 employees. 

"Today, I filed suit on behalf of employers impacted by the OSHA vaccine mandate," Kobach, who served as Kansas secretary of state from 2011 to 2019, tweeted Tuesday. "We need a halt to Biden’s mandate until the issues are fully litigated and resolved.  Anything less will deny liberties to Americans and will impose unbearable costs on American businesses."

Syringes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FEDERAL COURT OF APPEALS ISSUES TEMPORARY HALT TO BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE

Kobach, in his role as chief counsel for the Alliance for Free Citizens, said in a press release that he has petitioned the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of two North Dakota companies that believe the mandate is unconstitutional.

"This vaccine mandate attempts to take the federal government where it has never gone before — into the realm of forcing unwanted vaccines into the bodies of American citizens," Kobach said. "We must win this fight, and we will win this fight." 



U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters in New York City. More than 100 heads of state or government are attending the session in person, although the size of delegat (Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kobach’s filing comes as 27 states have sued the Biden administration over the mandate, with which OSHA says companies with more than 100 employees must comply by Jan. 4 or face thousands of dollars in fines. 

VIRGINIA SCHOOL BOARD BACKTRACKS ON VACCINE MANDATE AS RESIGNATIONS AND STAFFING SHORTAGE MOUNTS

On Saturday, a federal appeals court issued a stay on the mandate, giving a temporary victory to those who have taken legal action challenging the constitutional merits of Biden’s regulation.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question at a Friday press briefing about whether or not she is confident the mandate will stand up to legal challenges.



A nurse administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Joe Rigdon at a vaccination site in Eastmonte Park, Altamonte Springs. The third shot was offered to immunocompromised individuals, with all of the more than 300 appointments filled on the first day the (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are very confident that it can," Jean-Pierre said. "As for the legal side of this, let me be crystal clear to avoid what appears to be possible misinformation or disinformation around the emergency temporary standard being a vaccine mandate. That would be on its face incorrect as has been explicit for months. It is a standard for safe workplace to either comply with weekly testing or to be vaccinated."