Kamala Harris border trip was 'missed opportunity': Chad Wolf

Former Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, arguing on "Mornings with Maria" that the visit showed a "lack of leadership" from the Biden administration by ignoring "ground zero" of the illegal immigration crisis in other areas of the southern border.

CHAD WOLF: It was a missed opportunity, unfortunately, and it shows that lack of leadership that I think we've all been wanting for this crisis. She went to El Paso, she went to a processing center, as well as a legal port of entry, which is fine, but that's not where the crisis [is] -- the crisis is not having individuals come into the country legally through our different ports of entry along that border. They're coming in illegally and there's different challenges and problems associated with that. And that's what she didn't see, she didn't see any of that.

She didn't go to the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen and Brownsville, where ground zero is for this crisis. So a lack of leadership, lack of an opportunity there. And of course, she didn't discuss how they're actually going to address the problem in the crisis. She didn't talk about any of that. So as I said, it was a missed opportunity and it almost felt like a check the box type of exercise for the vice president.

