Justice Department expected to OK Disney's proposed purchase of Fox assets

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to approve Walt Disney Co.'s proposed $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox Inc. assets as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, giving Disney a leg up in its battle with Comcast Corp. for control of key pieces of Rupert Murdoch's entertainment empire.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FOXA 21ST CENTURY FOX 48.48 +0.80 +1.68% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 104.98 +0.72 +0.69% CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 32.66 -0.12 -0.38%

Disney and Fox's initial all-stock pact in December, valued at $52.4 billion, was a prelude to a bidding war. Earlier this month, Comcast put in an unsolicited $65 billion all-cash bid for the assets, prompting Disney to boost its offer to a $71.3 billion mix of cash and stock.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Comcast was exploring partnerships with other companies and private equity partners in case it needs more cash if the bidding goes higher.

Both companies are vying for premier media assets that include the Twentieth Century Fox film and TV studio; a stake in streaming service Hulu; and international businesses such as Star India and European pay TV giant Sky PLC.

As part of the Justice Department approval, Disney agreed to divest Fox's regional sports networks, according to people familiar with the matter. Disney said in a securities filing last week that it was willing to divest Fox businesses generating as much $1 billion in Ebitda, an increase over the $500 million the company stated in its original merger agreement with Fox.

Fox News and the Fox broadcast network aren't for sale and will be spun out into a separate company with other assets. 21st Century Fox and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

Disney executives have maintained that their tie-up with Fox would be more easily approved by regulators than Comcast's. Disney's deal represents a horizontal merger, in which direct rivals combine, whereas Comcast's offer would marry separate parts of the distribution and production food chain.

"We believe that we have a much better opportunity, both in terms of approval and the timing of that approval, than Comcast does," Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger said on a conference call earlier this month announcing his revised agreement.

Fox said in a proxy filing earlier this week that it decided to keep its pact with Disney for a variety of reasons, including the potential regulatory risks of a deal with Comcast. Comcast has argued that the failure of the Justice Department's attempt to block the merger of AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. removed any such regulatory concerns.

Comcast already has begun discussions with Justice Department officials about their proposed Fox deal, and the cable giant's executives believe their timeline for regulatory approval will be swift, people close to the company have said.

Comcast executives were encouraged to pursue a Fox deal following a judge's approval of AT&T Inc.'s $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. earlier this month, a decision entertainment executives say could usher in a wave of media consolidation.

Fox's film and television library has become a key part of Disney's plan to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service next year that pipes the studio's programming straight into the home. Disney has completed several high-profile acquisitions in the past several years, including Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm Ltd., but the company has never had to engage in a public bidding war.

A Fox acquisition also would be the biggest purchase in Disney's history. To finance the pricier deal, Disney said it wasn't expecting to complete a $20 billion share repurchase plan it had announced in December with its $52.4 billion bid.

21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.