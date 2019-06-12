What is Julian Castro's net worth?

Julian Castro is one of the many Democrats running in the crowded 2020 presidential race.

The former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary under former President Barack Obama announced his bid in January but was only able to raise $1.1 million in the first quarter.

Julian Castro will join Fox News Channel for a town hall moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Phoenix, Arizona.

Castro’s numbers, which were released in April, lag well behind other contenders in the presidential race including Democratic frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden, who raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who reported $5.9 million within the first day of his 2020 launch.

Castro also didn’t meet the 65,000-donor threshold to guarantee a spot in the first debates, though he has met the polling criteria.

Aside from working as the HUD Secretary under Obama from 2014 to 2017, he also served as mayor of San Antonio, Texas, from 2009 to 2014.

In the announcement of his campaign, Castro touted his experience in the country’s seventh largest city as a testament of his leadership abilities and why he should make history as the country's first Latino president.

He also outlined climate change and universal health care as some of his main priorities.

Julian Castro has an estimated net worth of $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He announced his bid for president in January. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

According to his federal personal financial disclosures from January 2017, he and his wife are worth somewhere between $138,011 and $470,000.

In October 2018, Castro released his book “An Unlikely Journey,” which had been put on hold while he served as the HUD Secretary. He received a $150,000 book payment in 2014, according to financial disclosures from that year, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Castro is worth $700,000, which is comparable to his Democratic rival Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who reportedly has a net worth around $600,000. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is worth about $250,000, the site estimates.

Meanwhile, the two Democratic frontrunners are estimated to be worth much more.

In April, Sanders released 10 years worth of returns, which showed his adjusted gross income in 2017 was $1,131,925 — mainly thanks to royalties from his book "Where We Go From Here." Biden, who earned around $230,000 annually during his time in the White House, is worth about $1.5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. That doesn't include the multimillion-dollar book deal he signed with Flatiron Books in 2017.

Fox Business’ Jennifer Earl, Fox News' Madeleine Rivera and The Associated Press contributed to this report.