What is Kirsten Gillibrand's net worth?

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced her candidacy for the 2020 presidential race in March — two months after she formed a presidential exploratory committee.

Now, the 52-year-old mother of two has to compete against at least 18 others who have made it to the first Democratic debate, according to AJC.com.

In order to make it to the first two debates, candidates have to either have 1 percent support in three approved polls or have at least 65,000 individual donations, with at least 200 donors in at least 20 states.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will join Fox News Channel for a town hall moderated by Chris Wallace on Sunday, June 2, at 7 p.m. ET in Iowa.

Gillibrand has only met the 1 percent polling requirement. She has not yet met the donation requirement, according to AJC.com.

In April, Gillibrand’s campaign announced she had raised $3 million in the first quarter of this year, trailing all but one of the 2020 candidates’ fundraising hauls. That number pales in comparison to Democratic frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden, who raised $6.3 million within 24 hours and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who reported $5.9 million within the first day of his 2020 launch.

Gillibrand has been open about her personal finances. Her tax returns from the years 2007 to 2018 are posted on her Senate website.

She was also the first of the 2020 Democrats to reveal her 2018 tax returns in March, which showed she paid $29,710 in federal taxes on an adjusted income of about $214,000.

Her income included her nearly $168,000 Senate salary and a $50,000 book payment for her children’s book “Bold & Brave” — about ten women who fought for the right to vote, released in November 2018 — according to her 2018 Senate financial disclosure documents, which she filed in May.

Her income also included a $3,000 capital gains loss. The capital loss was carried over from investments made in previous years, campaign spokeswoman Meredith Kelly said in March.

The 2018 return lists only one holding, Wind Crest LLC, a medical services company that is an inactive investment vehicle. Gillibrand's financial disclosures have shown a $15,000 to $50,000 investment in the company.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, however, Gillibrand has a net worth of $600,000. However, an estimate from OpenSecrets.org put Gillibrand's total worth at about $498,502 back in 2015, ranking her at the lower end of U.S. Senators' net worth, according to the site.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl, Samuel Chamberlain, Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.