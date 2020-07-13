Latino chefs blast Goya Foods after CEO's pro-Trump comments

High-profile Hispanic chefs blasted Goya Foods after Goya CEO Robert Unanue praised President Trump at a White House event last week.

"Let’s be clear Goya Foods President Trump has left Latinos and many Americans hungry. Cages Latino Children. Has forgotten the Latino community through this pandemic. Has called Mexicans rapist. We are blessed? I think Latinos we are being mistreated," celebrity chef Jose Andres wrote on Twitter.

Mexican-American food blogger Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack told CNN she would no longer recommend Goya products in her recipes.

"It's the most recognized Hispanic brand in the United States. ... I'm certainly looking for alternatives that I will recommend versus Goya," Marquez-Sharpnack told CNN.

Cookbook author Bren Herrera accused Unanue of supporting "hate."

"Goya Foods… you done messed up. You DO realize the Hispanic consumer, specifically the Latina, spends 11% MORE than the general market," Herrera wrote on Twitter.

Goya Foods did not respond to a request for comment in response to the chefs' statements.

On Friday, Goya Foods touted its charitable giving after calls for a boycott. Goya Foods said it has given 2 million pounds of food to food banks throughout the nation in need of food for families affected by COVID19.

“We're with the president. We're with this country ⁠— right, left, center, up and down," Unanue told "Varney & Co." on Friday.

Unanue, head of the New Jersey-based company, said Friday the boycott is "a reflection of a division that exists today in our country" that is "killing our nation."

