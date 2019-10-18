John Kasich: Skip the debates, candidates should go on FOX Business instead

Former Ohio governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich is not a fan of presidential debates, and he told FOX Business' Gerry Baker on “WSJ at Large” he has a better idea.

“You want to know who’d be the best candidate? Put them in a room with Gerry Baker." - John Kasich, former Ohio governor

"And let Gerry Baker, for 30 minutes or 45 minutes, be able to question them on a whole range of things," Kasich said. "Then, you’re going to get the measure of the man or the woman in who’s capable of leading our country.”

Kasich believes the current system of debates is less about information and more about playing to the audience.

“I think they move people to the extremes, and they also put people in a position of how can I be clever, how can I have something really smart to say,” he said. “This process, I think, is just not one that’s very effective.”

The former governor, who took part in GOP debates ahead of the 2016 election — including one on FOX Business in which he was questioned by Gerry Baker — remains coy about whether he might make another run at the Oval Office in 2020.

“Right now, I don’t see a path,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that there wouldn’t be an opening, but right now, I don’t see one. But are you kidding me? Whatever’s happening today in another hour or tomorrow for that matter, things can dramatically change. But we have to wait and see.”

Kasich just doesn’t see the kind of backing he’d need to jump into the race.

“A lot of people, they want to support a winner,” he said. “And so, right now, the resources aren’t there in order for me to be effective in that.”

Still, he’s not saying no.

“I mean, you never know,” he said.