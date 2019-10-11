Expand / Collapse search
2020 general election debates schedule unveiled

By Fox Business
Economy's impact on the 2020 presidential race

WSJ Executive Washington Editor Jerry Seib on the economy's impact on the 2020 presidential election.

The schedule has officially been unveiled for the 2020 General Election debates.

On Friday, the nonpartisan, nonprofit Commission on Presidential Debates announced the sites and dates of the highly-anticipated face-offs between President Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate, and the winner of the Democratic primary contests.

There will be three general election debates and one vice presidential debate with the first starting just weeks after Labor Day.

The first presidential debate is slated to kick off on Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Notre Dame. In the week following, the vice presidential debate will be held at The University of Utah.

The sites and dates are as follows:

  • First presidential debate: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana
  • Vice presidential debate: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, The University of Utah, Salt Lake City
  • Second presidential debate: Thursday, October 15, 2020, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Third presidential debate: Thursday, October 22, 2020, Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee

The debate commission, which has sponsored all general election presidential and vice-presidential debates since 1987, will announce the format and moderators for the debates in 2020.

In March, President Trump threatened to boycott the presidential debates due to “fake news networks.”

Though he did not specify any networks in particular, Trump told his Twitter followers that his anger was sparked by a decision from the Democratic National Committee prohibiting FOX News from hosting any of the 2020 presidential primary debates.

