John Bolton: We consider Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif an illegitimate spokesman for Iran

The Trump administration considers Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to be an illegitimate spokesman for Iran, says National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“I think it’s a very significant decision that the president made, we announced about a month ago we were going to do it, now we’re carrying through on it,” Bolton told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” “And it sends a signal that we consider Javad Zarif the foreign minister an illegitimate spokesman for Iran.”

On Wednesday, the Trump administration placed sanctions against Zarif over his involvement with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Treasury Department said “Zarif acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“We regard his activities as sanction-able, we’ve frozen any assets he has in the United States, we’ve restricted his activities and those people who do business with him,” Bolton said.

After the announcement, Zarif dismissed the sanctions over Twitter on Wednesday.

“The US’ reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s ‘primary spokesperson around the world’ Is the truth really that painful?” Zarif wrote. “Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.”