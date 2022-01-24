Expand / Collapse search
Concha declares Biden has lost his party, the media and the midterms

New York Times, MSNBC criticize Biden's 'woes,' 'incompetence'

Biden has lost his party, the media and the midterms: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha warned that President Biden is losing his party, the media and the midterms on "Varney & Co." Monday, further saying Biden is in "serious trouble" after the president received criticism from The New York Times and MSNBC's ‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd.

WELL-CONNECTED DEMOCRAT RAKED IN BIG MONEY LOBBYING BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

JOE CONCHA: When The New York Times turns on you - The New York Times hasn't endorsed a Republican presidential candidate in 65 years - so when you lose them, that's a problem. And they're right, it goes back to the importance of messaging. The cardinal rule of politics and sales: under-promise, over-deliver. And the president and his team, led by Ron Klain and Jen Psaki, they didn't do that…Mr. Biden has lost the media, he has lost his party, and they're going to lose big time eleven months from now.

Biden in serious trouble, Democrats ‘duped’: Concha

