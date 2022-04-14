Biden removing Title 42 is ‘duplicitous,’ a 'political move': Rep. Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., joined "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, arguing that the Biden administration removing Title 42 is "duplicitous" and a "political" move.

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: It's totally duplicitous by there, it's all about politics… Just when you see the common sense issue is ‘let's secure the border, let's make sure that we keep something like… Title 42 in place’ where we have more than COVID problems…I've been to the border…I watched as they took care of children coming at the border. The doctors examine them; that cost, the taxpayers' money.

…

They had diseases like…lice, which was prevalent…measles, mumps. Elderly people in some cases had tuberculosis. HIV/AIDS was also present at the border. All kinds of diseases there. It's not just COVID-19… Just when you see a common sense solution…they do the opposite and make it even worse…you wonder if there's a political calculation in that, which I'm sure there is.

