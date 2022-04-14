Texas bringing the border to DC to show Biden admin what smaller communities are 'dealing with': Lt. Olivarez

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Lt. Christopher Olivarez stated that the purpose of busing migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C., is to "bring the border to D.C." to show them what smaller border communities have to deal with. His comments surrounding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative come as Olivarez warned illegal border smugglers are "doubling, even tripling" their profits.

CHRISTOPHER OLIVAREZ: When Governor Abbott made that announcement last week as far as busing illegal immigrants from Texas to Washington, D.C., first he was criticized, saying that it was a publicity stunt. But goes to show you right now, as of yesterday, the first bus arrived in Washington, D.C., so Governor Abbott carried on with his message and he promised what he said, and that's transporting these immigrants to Washington, D.C. Now the press secretary is correct. These are individuals that have been processed. Obviously, we cannot transport illegal immigrants that have not been processed because it would defeat the whole purpose of what we're trying to do. And that is bringing the border to Washington, D.C., so they could see what smaller border communities are having to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants that are being released to their communities…



We're at one million wow encounters in the first six months. But that just goes to show you that they (border smugglers) are doubling, even tripling their profits compared to last year.

