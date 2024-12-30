Jimmy Carter remembered as 'hero' that sparked craft beer industry

Tributes honoring the life of former President Jimmy Carter continue to roll in following his death over the weekend, and while the 39th commander-in-chief is remembered for many contributions, the craft beer industry has long hailed him a "hero."

Boston Brewing Co. founder Jim Koch, who famously launched his Sam Adams lager from home, credits Carter with sparking America's craft brew movement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SAM BOSTON BEER CO. INC. 316.24 +2.56 +0.82%

Boston Beer Co., Inc.

"It was absolutely true that Jimmy Carter relaxed the rules in 1979 to allow people to home brew," Koch told The San Diego Reader in an interview from 2022. "First time since Prohibition. And that helped begin this whole microbrewery process."

Beer lovers throughout America have more options than ever before thanks to Carter – who famously eschewed most alcohol because of his Southern Baptist beliefs – after he signed a law legalizing home brewing.

HOW FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER TRANSFORMED THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY

HR 1337, which Carter signed on Oct. 14, 1978, stated that any adult would be permitted to "produce wine and beer for personal and family use and not for sale without incurring the wine or beer excise taxes or any penalties" for up to 200 gallons brewed.

This first generation of post-1978 home brewers "forged the path for the modern craft beer movement and the more than 9,300 breweries in the U.S. today," Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease told Fox News Digital via email the week of Carter's 100th birthday in October.

"The brewing community is grateful to President Jimmy Carter and his legacy lives on in every batch of beer brewed," he said.

JIMMY, ROSALYNN CARTER'S HABITAT FOR HUMANITY LEGACY WILL CONTINUE, ORGANIZATION SAYS

In December 1978, barely two months after the federal legalization of home brewing, the American Homebrewers Association was established in Boulder, Colorado.

The American Homebrewers Association now estimates that between 500,000 and 750,000 Americans brew "at least one batch of beer at home" annually, according to its website.

Many craft breweries, including now-larger brands such as Boston Brewing Co. and Sierra Nevada, began as home-brew operations.

On Sunday, the day Carter died, the American Homebrewers Association issued a statement remembering the former president and his contribution to the homebrewing community, and suggested raising a glass in his honor.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Cheers, and thank you to an American homebrew hero, President Jimmy Carter," the statement reads.

FOX News Digital's Christine Rousselle contributed to this report.