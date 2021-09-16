Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Jordan slams Biden for misleading Americans by covering up crises, ‘mess’ with more spending

His comments come on the heels of Dems requesting $105B for immigrant amnesty

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, criticized the Biden administration for mishandling multiple crises and creating a "mess" before further slamming Democrats for requesting more government aid to fix those crises, specifically for border amnesty, on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

DEM PLAN COULD PUSH COMBINED RATES BEYOND 60% FOR TAXPAYERS

REP. JIM JORDAN: If this reporting is accurate, that Gen. Milley went around our Commander in Chief when it was President Trump, and if he actually told the Chinese, 'Hey, if we're going to do something, we're going to give you a heads up,' I mean, that is so unconstitutional, so wrong. And then you couple that with Fauci's entire handling of [COVID], It's been a mess…

These guys have mishandled all kinds of stuff. And, of course, President Biden continues to solicit their advice.

And what's the Democrats' response, a $3.5 trillion spending bill with tax increases in it? What's their response? To give amnesty to 8 million illegal immigrants. That's what that [infrastructure] bill does.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

