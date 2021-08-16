Biden's White House in a 'real crisis': Stephen Moore

Economist Stephen Moore made the case that President Biden recently had "one of the worst weeks" in office so far on FOX Business' "Varney and Co."

STEPHEN MOORE: For the vast majority of Americans, food and energy are the main thing that they spend money on. And those are the things that are really surging.

By the way, there's been a big backlash against what Biden did last week where he basically went hat in hand to the Saudis and said, ‘Please produce more oil to keep the price of oil and gasoline at the pump down in the United States’ when we should be producing a lot more of that oil here in states like Texas and Oklahoma and North Dakota.

So I happen to think, by the way, that last week was one of the worst weeks for President Biden since he's been in office. I mean, we look at what's happening in Afghanistan. You look at the plunging in consumer confidence. You see COVID out of control. You see prices rising. It's a real crisis, I think, right now in the White House.

