Janice Dean slams Cuomo over COVID response: 'He wants to be a celebrity,' not a leader

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean called out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for how the state has handled the coronavirus pandemic on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

Dean has been a vocal critic in the past months, specifically about how New York has treated the elderly while virus cases were surging in nursing homes – Dean’s husband’s parents both died after contracting the virus in a New York nursing home.

Recently, Cuomo’s office responded to Dean’s latest criticisms and claimed “she's not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.”

JANICE DEAN: I think I'm an expert on grief. I think I'm an expert on what's happened in nursing homes. I think I'm an expert on this governor, having covered him for the last 10 months and his atrocious leadership – from putting COVID-positive patients into nursing homes for 46 days, and the fact that he doesn't take any responsibility and he's actually refusing to answer to lawsuits. The Justice Department is looking into why he's covering up the total number of seniors that we lost in nursing homes. My mother-in-law died in the hospital, but her number doesn't count because the governor does not count those who died outside of the nursing home, but contracted the virus inside of it. And some of those totals are, in some cases, double what they are officially reporting. So that's why I've been very critical of this governor. And, you know, he's a bully. I've learned that over the last several months.

In the middle of a pandemic, he had the time to write a memoir of his leadership and how he flattened the curve. The curve right now is on the rise. And then he missed 17 meetings at the White House, Charles, for coronavirus response in all of the states because he was promoting his book.

This governor wants to be a celebrity. He likes to hang out with Robert de Niro and actors like Ben Stiller. He had a birthday party for himself where you could join virtually by signing a check to the Andrew Cuomo campaign for $1,000. He wants to be a celebrity. And my response is: go be a celebrity. Please go to Hollywood and join your fellow governor, Gavin Newsom. We need somebody who actually wants to rule this state.