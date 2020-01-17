James Comey reportedly target of probe into even more leaks

The Department of Justice is investigating former FBI director James Comey again. He is under fire for allegedly leaking classified information to the press, including two articles that were written in 2017 that mentioned the classified Russian government document.

“This guy is a dirty cop in every sense of the word,” Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski said on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime” on Friday. “He had a badge and a gun, and he used it to go after people, and he should be held accountable for it.”

COULD JAMES COMEY BE UNDER FIRE?

This was information that was said to have led to the now-infamous press conference announcing Hillary Clinton’s non-prosecution.

IS JAMES COMEY ‘PLAYING THE VICTIM’?

The probe is the second time federal officials have looked into Comey regarding leaked information Comey even admitted to leaking when asked during his 2017 testimony before Congress. In addition, a Comey-confidant and former interim director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, admitted he lied about his own leaks to the media.

Comey's counsel and a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., declined FOX Business' request for comment.

