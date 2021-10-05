Jack Keane warns Afghanistan headed for 'civil war' as the country is on brink of failure under Taliban rule

Fox News senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane (Ret.) warned that Afghanistan is heading towards a civil war as the economy and institutions have rapidly declined since the Taliban took control. Keane said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday that the country's health care and banking systems have failed and noted that they're unable to pay bills to other countries without international support.

AFGHANS SELLING EVERYTHING THEY OWN TO BUY FOOD AS ECONOMY UNDER TALIBAN RULE WORSENS

JACK KEANE: Afghanistan is an economic basket case, with a growing humanitarian crisis. I believe they're heading towards a failed state and, ultimately, a civil war in the country because the pressure that's going to be on the people will be so significant that their tribal leaders and warlords will have to do something to adjust the situation. The suffering of the people is going to be a mess.

…

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Taliban haven't done anything to get international support. They said they were going to have an inclusive government. They have not. They said women are going to participate. They are not. Not one single country has recognized them, and they're not getting any international funding. The United States is holding $9 billion of Afghan money, and it's because a terrorist organization is now running the country. And that's the reality that we're facing there.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: