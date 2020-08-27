Ivanka Trump says renegotiated trade deals saving middle-class jobs

White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Thursday suggested President Trump’s decision to renegotiate trade deals with other countries may help the U.S. economy weather the coronavirus-induced recession because American jobs were saved.

Continue Reading Below

During the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Ivanka Trump explained that her father decided to renegotiate deals that had “gutted millions of middle-class jobs” even though his advisers cautioned him that it may “risk rocking the boat,” because he refused to settle for an economy that was just “good.”

PENCE TOUTS RETURN OF THE ‘GREATEST ECONOMY IN THE WORLD’

“Today, in the midst of this unprecedented global pandemic, it’s more clear than ever that our president was absolutely correct to take on trade when he did – and bring our jobs, our factories, and our life-saving medicines back to the USA,” Ivanka Trump said.

She specifically referenced the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, noting that every time President Trump asked for an update on trade talks, he said he wanted to secure a good deal for the dairy farmers in Wisconsin.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The USMCA went into force in July. It includes measures to open markets for U.S. dairy farmers – among many other provisions.

In addition to the USMCA, which replaced NAFTA, the president negotiated a phase one trade deal with China and he also withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). He has imposed tariffs on products from a number of countries in an effort to secure more favorable export conditions for American manufacturers – and to encourage companies to make their products in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS