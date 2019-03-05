Democrats’ Wall Street Tax Act is unlikely to pass, Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders says

Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders told FOX Business that it may be premature to start worrying about the Wall Street Tax Act of 2019.

“It is a longshot that this bill will pass as it is written now," Sonders said during an interview on “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Tuesday.

The Democrat's tax bill targeting stock trades was introduced by Oregon Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio and co-sponsored by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The proposed bill aims to hit Wall Street transactions including with a tax of 0.1%.

Sonders said her office is talking to people in Washington D.C. about the ramifications the bill may have on Charles Schwab investors should it pass.