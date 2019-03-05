Private equity firms' biggest earners last year

Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman does it again.

According to a regulatory filing last week, the private equity chief was one again the highest earner for the industry, pocketing at least $567.8 million worth of dividends and compensation in 2018.

While that amount is a far cry from Schwarzman's 2017 take-home pay of around $785 million, he still tops his other counterparts by a lot.

For example, Schwarzman's right-hand man, Jonathan Gray, who became president and chief operating officer at Blackstone last year, earned around $87.8 million in 2018.

Here's a look at what other co-founders of private equity firms made last year, according to Reuters.

1. Apollo Global Managment LP CEO Leon Black

Received $252,617 in compensation and $169.7 million from dividends in 2018

FILE PHOTO: Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo - RC1B0605CF20

2. Carlyle Group LP's three co-founders David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello

Each took home $60 million, with the vast majority of earnings from dividend payments

3. KKR & Co. LP co-founder Henry Kravis

$99.5 million worth of compensation and dividends

4. KKR & Co. LP co-founder George Roberts

$103.9 million worth of compensation and dividends