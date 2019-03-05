Private equity firms' biggest earners last year

Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman does it again.
According to a regulatory filing last week, the private equity chief was one again the highest earner for the industry, pocketing at least $567.8 million worth of dividends and compensation in 2018.
While that amount is a far cry from Schwarzman's 2017 take-home pay of around $785 million, he still tops his other counterparts by a lot.
For example, Schwarzman's right-hand man, Jonathan Gray, who became president and chief operating officer at Blackstone last year, earned around $87.8 million in 2018.
Here's a look at what other co-founders of private equity firms made last year, according to Reuters.
1. Apollo Global Managment LP CEO Leon Black
Received $252,617 in compensation and $169.7 million from dividends in 2018
2. Carlyle Group LP's three co-founders David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello
Each took home $60 million, with the vast majority of earnings from dividend payments
3. KKR & Co. LP co-founder Henry Kravis
$99.5 million worth of compensation and dividends
4. KKR & Co. LP co-founder George Roberts
$103.9 million worth of compensation and dividends