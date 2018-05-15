Israel-Palestinian peace talks still possible: ex-US ambassador

A former U.S. ambassador to Israel and Afghanistan told FOX Business that peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians can be revived even as violence explodes in the region.

“It’s not off the table,” James Cunningham told Cheryl Casone on the “Countdown to the Closing Bell” program. “It just exacerbates tensions in the area and makes it more difficult.”

The deadly violence related to the U.S. embassy’s move to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv extended to a second straight day Tuesday.

The U.S. is in lockstep with Israel when it comes to dealing with Iran, which he said is attempting to destabilize the region, according to Cunningham.

“Iran is a threat to Israel, it’s a threat to the region” he said. “Raising the issue of Jerusalem is a distraction from what the real core issue is in the Middle East right now.”