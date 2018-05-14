Embassy move to Jerusalem will not hinder peace process: Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak told FOX Business that the historic move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will not hinder the quest for peace in the Middle East.

Continue Reading Below

“For all Israel it's a moving moment. The decision should have been taken 70 years ago, for sure 25 years ago. We're very glad and thankful to President Trump for just making it happen,” Barak said Monday on FOX Business’ “After the Bell.”

The move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv has sparked violence in the region making it the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war.

Barak said the recent violence and President Donald Trump’s commitment to protecting Israel as a sovereign nation should not complicate negotiations with the Palestinians.

“I don't think it should make it harder, that was something that was obvious as the president said, should have been done for a long time,” he said.

Advertisement

Barak, who served as Israeli Prime Minister from 1999 to 2001, said the effort towards making peace is a process that will take time.

“The eternity to spill fight or shed blood forever doesn't make sense. We are stronger than any enemy or combination of enemies,” he said.

The “My Country, My Life” author described Israel as being at a “crossroads” where it must decide where its future is headed.

“We have to choose our way, heading toward one state which is what the present government seems to be looking for,” Barak said.

Barak said he is not afraid of any attempt at pursuing a two-state solution.

“Good idea and opportunity now, especially when we have common interests to struggle with radical Muslim terror,” he said.