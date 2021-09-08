IRS extends tax relief for those impacted by IDA in New York, New Jersey

The IRS said in a statement Wednesday that those impacted by Hurricane Ida in parts of New York and New Jersey will be offered an extension to file various individual and business tax returns—similar to the relief already provided to victims in Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida has been blamed for 26 deaths as of Wednesday. In New York City, 13 people were killed, including 11 in Queens. The statement said the areas in New York include the Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond and Westchester Counties. In New Jersey, it includes Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset Counties.

The relief will be offered to those in areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

HURRICANE IDA CAUSES OVER 1M POWER OUTAGES ACROSS LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI

"During this difficult time, the IRS stands ready to help victims of Hurricane Ida," Chuck Rettig, IRS commissioner, said in the statement. "We want people affected by this devastating hurricane focused on their safety and recovery for themselves and their families. To provide assistance now and in the weeks ahead, we have a variety of different types of relief available to help people and businesses affected by this disaster."

Those impacted by the storm will now have until Jan. 3, 2022 to file or make payments that may have been due on Sept. 1, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"This means individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2020 return due to run out on Oct. 15, 2021, will now have until Jan. 3, 2022, to file," the statement read. "The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2020 returns were due on May 17, 2021, those payments are not eligible for this relief."

The Associated Press contributed to this report