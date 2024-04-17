Expand / Collapse search
Iran's exiled crown prince reveals what may bring 'ultimate end' to extremist threats

Treasury Secretary Yellen teases sanctions against Iran in coming days

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran His Royal Highness Reza Pahlavi analyzes potential retaliation from the Islamist regime and best policy actions from foreign nations. video

Reza Pahlavi says Iran has 'only one ambition': To export its ideology

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran His Royal Highness Reza Pahlavi analyzes potential retaliation from the Islamist regime and best policy actions from foreign nations.

Claiming that the current Iranian regime is growing "very weak and vulnerable day by day," the country’s exiled crown prince has signaled an end may be coming to its extremist threats and violence.

"We should not be surprised that we have arrived at where we are today, from the Houthis to Hamas. We have the same problem regionally," His Royal Highness Reza Pahlavi said on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday.

"The time, therefore, has come to understand that to put an ultimate end to the problem has to do with the disappearance of this regime," the prince continued. "This actually is the ask of the Iranian people who are fed up with this system."

On Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement announcing that new sanctions will be placed against Iran in the wake of the regime's attacks against Israel last weekend.

OIL EXPECTED TO RISE IN WAKE OF IRAN'S ATTACK ON ISRAEL

The new sanctions come amid Republican criticism of the Biden administration for purportedly not being tough enough on Iran, after the White House extended a waiver that allowed Iran to access to $10 billion of previously escrowed funds in November 2023.

Reza Pahlavi on Iran conflict

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran His Royal Highness Reza Pahlavi weighed in on the Iran-Israel conflict on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. (Fox News)

Teasing these sanctions, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a media briefing in D.C. Tuesday that, "all options to disrupt terrorist financing of Iran continue to be on the table… We have been working to diminish Iran's ability to export oil. Clearly, Iran is continuing to export some oil. There may be more that we could do."

The Iranian leadership actively prioritizes spending "all of its revenue" to support its military proxies, according to Pahlavi.

"This is actually the behavior of a regime that, from the very beginning, had only one ambition; it’s to export its ideology," His Royal Highness told Maria Bartiromo. "Which is why I've been always saying that an expectation of behavior change has been the biggest flaw in Western countries."

Exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, explains how the U.S. prisoner swap and unfrozen funds deal 'does not end up being something that would be in the interest of the Iranian people.' video

US-Iran deal is 'slap' in the face, a 'reward' for hostage takers: Reza Pahlavi

Exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, explains how the U.S. prisoner swap and unfrozen funds deal 'does not end up being something that would be in the interest of the Iranian people.'

"And I believe that by bringing additional pressure, it will facilitate that process of change. But that also has to be parallel to maximum pressure, which means more sanctions. There also has to be a parallel policy of maximum support," he expanded.

The crown prince emphasized three components to ending Iran’s regime: pressure from within (labor strikes), strong messages from world leaders and a hopeful domestic republic.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., discusses his bill to cut off Iranian funding on 'Varney & Co.' video

Biden 'rolled back and softened' Iranian sanctions: Rep. Bill Huizenga

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., discusses his bill to cut off Iranian funding on 'Varney & Co.'

"You have the most natural ally in the Iranian people as boots on the ground, so to speak, who have the very same values and the very same desire that America champions in the name of freedom and human rights [do]," Pahlavi said.

"You are talking about not throwing your allies under the bus. Yet again, this is an opportunity that the world has right now to avoid further conflict escalation, and God knows what could happen as a consequence."

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.