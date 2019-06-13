Iran expert says oil tanker attack shows regime's true nature

Oil prices surged Thursday morning following an unprovoked attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Islamic Republic of Iran as the orchestrator of the attack.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran expert and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told FOX Business' Charles Payne that Iran is not interested in constructive dialogue.

The “regime is showing its true nature to the world,” Taleblu said on "Making Money" Thursday. “The regime is not interested in commerce; the regime is interested in doing the opposite of that. The regime is interested in engaging in terrorism and exporting its revolution.”

Iran’s rogue regime is reportedly responsible for funding numerous terror groups in the Middle East, including Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Pompeo confirmed what many suspected, saying the U.S. Government’s “assessment is based on intelligence, the weapons used, and the level of expertise needed to execute the operation.”

When asked whether or not there will be a point that the U.S. strategy changes in dealing with Iran, Taleblu said that in the event Iran violates the Nuclear Deal, an overwhelming diplomatic response with help from European allies is the answer, rather than military conflict.

“I hope if the moment ever does come… the Europeans do use the deal, which they love so dearly, to actually collapse the deal… return to U.N. sanctions, and generate a united, Western pressure policy against Iran.”