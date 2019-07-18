Iran is off their game: Gen. Jack Keane

Iran’s tanker seizure is another example of the regime's intentions to push back on U.S. sanctions and other international actions, according to retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane.

"They're trying to create a crisis certainly that will put pressure on the international community and our allies," he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Thursday.

Keane’s comments come on the heels of Iran's Revolutionary Guard saying it seized a foreign oil tanker and its 12 crew members in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. The Revolutionary Guard also accused the tanker of being involved in running nearly 264,000 gallons of fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers.

A spokesperson for the State Department on Thursday said that the United States "strongly condemns" Iran's "continued harassment of vessels." The State Department also said that the U.S. would continue to work closely with American allies to ensure the regime's actions "do not further disrupt maritime security and global commerce."

Keane said Iran's continuous actions have shown "just how desperate" the country is because of "crippling" sanctions imposed against the nation, and added that most of their actions have "backfired."

"The Iranians are really kind of off their game," he said. "And they're really not doing too well in accomplishing what they want."

In particular, Keane referenced Iran's "sabotaging" of six foreign vessels and the unauthorized downing of an American drone by a tactical commander.

"That backfired on them also because the president chose not to respond -- left the United States on a moral high ground."

When asked about Sen. Rand Paul's, R-Ky., proposal to meet with Iran's foreign minister, Keane said he was not sure if "they're really ready to talk yet," adding that Iran still likely has some provocative military options left.

Although Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently in New York, Keane was skeptical of talks with him, calling Zarif the "ultimate conman."

Despite Iran's seizure of the oil tanker, oil prices dropped nearly 2.4 percent on Thursday.