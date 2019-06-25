Trish Regan: Iran should follow Mexico’s example

President Trump is putting Iran on notice and he's warning the rogue regime to think twice before making its next move.

The president tweeting his response: “Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!”

In other words, they need to stop operating in the past and recognize the hand they’ve been dealt.

Iran’s leadership needs to get over itself, for the sake of the people, the world and quite frankly, the leaders themselves. Chanting "Death to America!" is not helping.

Instead, Iran needs to take a page from Mexico’s book. It can learn from Mexico. Remember how the president threatened tariffs as high as 25 percent on Mexican goods? Well, what did Mexico do? It hightailed it to Washington to sit down and negotiate with the administration.

Now, Mexico is putting 15,000 troops on its border with the U.S. to help patrol the U.S.-Mexican border while also sending troops to its border with Guatemala. Nicely played, Mexico.

And so far? No tariffs. The same opportunity exists for Iran. The president says that he’s ready to sit down and negotiate with Iran -- something he’s been saying for quite some time.

So, Iran, pick up the darn phone! The Iranians can’t seem to get beyond the tearing up of Obama’s deal.

Stop feeling bad for yourselves. Wake up and deal in reality. You may not like it, but the U.S. holds the cards. So show up, play nice, and act like a responsible world actor -- and I’m pretty sure your economic troubles will be eased.