Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

IRS

Inflation Reduction Act will put burden on consumers, make unions happy: Billionaire CEO

Democrats are 'going after the middle class' with their massive spending bill, John Catsimatidis argues

close
Billionaire CEO and chairman of United Refining Company John Catsimatidis criticizes the addition of 87,000 IRS agents amid economic problems. video

More IRS agents means going after middle class: Billionaire

Billionaire CEO and chairman of United Refining Company John Catsimatidis criticizes the addition of 87,000 IRS agents amid economic problems.

Billionaire CEO and Chairman of United Refining Company John Catsimatidis criticized the Inflation Reduction Act ahead of the House vote for increasing IRS auditors and burdening consumers. On "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, Catsimatidis argued the move to increase IRS auditors will make unions happy but target middle-class Americans' wallets.

ENERGY REPS SAY DEMS' SPENDING, TAX AND CLIMATE BILL ‘BAD IDEA’ DURING RECESSION AS HOUSE PREPS FINAL VOTE

JOHN CATSIMATIDIS: Forbes says there's about a thousand billionaires in our country. OK. You need a thousand agents for 3,000 billionaires. Now, what do you do with the other 84,000? What's going to happen is going to go after the middle class. They're going to go after the Uber drivers not reporting their tips. They're going to go after the taxi cab drivers, the waiters not reporting their tips. They're going to go after the middle class. They want to raise prices on pharmaceuticals, which solves problems. I mean, we want solutions to future diseases and we want our pharmaceutical companies to do well. But when you raise prices on the pharmaceuticals, they're just going to reflect it to the consumer. The consumer is going to pay for it all over again. And who are they making also happy? They're not saying this. The 84,000 IRS guys, they're making their unions happy because the unions were going to have 84,000 new members. So it all goes back to for whom do the bells toll. I'm not against unions, but nobody's saying it. Nobody's saying it. But that's who they're taking care of.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

close
United Refining Company Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis discusses the economy, inflation and food prices ahead of the House vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. video

Billionaire CEO warns consumers are 'going to pay for it all' if House passes spending bill

United Refining Company Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis discusses the economy, inflation and food prices ahead of the House vote on the Inflation Reduction Act.