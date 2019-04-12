Ilhan Omar doesn’t deserve to be in Congress: Diamond and Silk

Social Media superstars and President Trump loyalists Diamond and Silk are strongly condemning Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s remarks on the 9/11 attacks.

“I think it's disgusting. Anybody that can defend her tasteless and disrespectful words and quotes that she said, you know, she is proven to be anti-American, anti-Jewish people. I don't even think she deserved to be in our Congress. And anybody that defends her, they don't deserve to be in our Congress either,” they told FOX Business' Lou Dobbs on Thursday.

This coming after the Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota commented on the vicious 9/11 as “some people did something.”

Omar made the comments at a keynote address fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) this past March.

She added, “CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognize that some people did something, and then all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

The FOX Nation's "Diamond and Silk" show hosts are questioning who Omar is representing on Capitol Hill saying a person’s ideology shouldn’t dictate the outcome of a decision.

“It doesn't look good and it doesn't look good for America. You know, you have a congresswoman sitting up there and referring to some -- just some people did something in 9/11. No, these were terrorists.”

Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to terror attacks on 9/11.