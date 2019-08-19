Recession coming if Democrat wins White House in 2020: Pence

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Detroit Economic Club Monday at the Motor City Casino, just a few weeks after the Democratic presidential hopefuls descended on Detroit for their second televised debate.

Pence stood strongly behind President Trump and his policies, touching on the ongoing trade war with China as well as the upcoming election. He reminded the crowd of what Trump's administration has accomplished since 2016, calling it "extraordinary progress." But his biggest message was clear: if you like how the economy is going, you should vote for Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence points to the audience at the Economic Club of Detroit, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"As I stand before you today, I'm also mindful of the fact that America has a choice to make in the next year and a half," Pence said. "A choice of whether we’re going to stay on the path that’s created unprecedented prosperity or whether we’re going to take the hard left turn that you heard leading Democrats offer on a debate stage right here in Detroit two weeks ago."

Pence's remark follows Trump's own comments he made last week at a New Hampshire rally, where he said, "The bottom line is – you have no choice but to vote for me.”

Pence went on to joke about how the Democratic candidates running for president are so far left "I thought that debate stage was going to flip over."

"If you add up every budget-busting proposal they offered, for Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal, it would cost every household in America over $900,000 over the next 10 years," Pence said.

The vice president spoke about the strength of the American economy as well.

"Despite the wishful thinking of some naysayers in the media and in the Democratic Party, the American economy is strong," Pence said. "It’s stronger than ever before. But make no mistake about it: For all of the progress we’ve made, all of it could be lost. If the policies advocated by Democrats on that debate stage take hold in the White House, it’ll wreck the American economy."

Pence listed how the Trump administration has cut taxes, but said the Democrats are all calling for a tax increase.

"Where we rolled back red tape, they're talking about piling it on," he said. "Where we've unleashed American energy, they're talking about stifling it once again."

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Economic Club of Detroit, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Pence said he fears for the future of America if the Democratic agenda of "socialized medicine," "eliminating fossil fuels" and "open borders" are enacted.

He mentioned how none of the 20 Democratic candidates support the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"I honestly believe if any one of the Democrats on that debate stage won the presidency, the gains of the last two-and-a-half years would be wiped out," Pence said. "Taxes would skyrocket. The stock market would tank. Jobs would vanish, and we would get that recession these naysayers keep talking about."

Pence promised the crowd he and Trump continue fighting to make sure the Democrats don't take the White House.