Trump: Love me or hate me, you've got to vote for me

President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire Thursday night, explaining his policies and influence on the markets won’t compare to his Democratic rivals.

“The bottom line is – you have no choice but to vote for me.”

Using a story to reflect this point, the president noted a successful businessman he never liked was visiting the White House, and to his surprise, was there to help his re-election campaign.

Trump said the businessman, who he did not name, felt he had no choice but to help keep the president in office due to the impact Trump and his administration has had on the economy.

“Whether you love me or hate me, you’ve got to vote for me.”

President Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

The president admitted the volatility of the markets have led to “a couple of bad days,” over China tariffs, but that good days were on the horizon.

By the afternoon, stocks rallied to finish positive for the day -- after Wednesday's dramatic 800 point drop in the Dow and the worst day for the stock market in 2019. Still, the market is up more than nine percent for the year-to-date.

The market swings of late have been attributed by most market watchers as concerns over trade with China and the U.S. imposed tariffs. “I never said China was gonna be easy,” Trump explained noting that China's devaluation of its currency will lead to the U.S. “taking in” money. “Ultimately their devaluations are going to hurt them badly.”

“If for some reason I wouldn’t have won the election, these markets would have crashed.”

“The U.S. right now has the hottest economy anywhere in the world.”

President Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

He blamed “decades of calamitous trade policies” for shattering American prestige and leading to the end of nearly a quarter of manufacturing jobs in the state of New Hampshire.

The crowd helped POTUS make a decision on which of his campaign phrases they liked best: Make America Great Again, or Keep America Great!

Trump requested audience approval for each phrase – generating more applause for the second, with people chanting “USA!”

New Hampshire was lost by the president’s 2016 campaign by a mere 2,700 votes. June figures released show the state had the fourth-lowest unemployment rate in the country, which Trump noted could break records when the next jobs report is released.

