ICE: Mexico can assist with border crisis right now

President Trump wants to limit illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and is threatening to slap a 5 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico unless their government does more to help.

"It's a crisis" at the border according to acting executive associate director of ICE, Nathalie Asher.

A group of more than 1,000 migrants were apprehended in one day after illegally entering the country on Wednesday, marking the highest number seen by border patrol agents.

FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in April hosted a special episode of “Sunday Morning Futures” at the border in El Paso, Texas. An interview with border patrol agents was interrupted by illegal migrants crossing the border.

According to Asher ICE is overwhelmed.

“We do not have the resources as it relates to deportation officers across the spectrum,” she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

“We have upwards of fifty one thousand single adults in our custody -- we don't have the resources to work that -- we are not funded at that level. And the numbers will only continue to go north,” she added.

However Asher said there are three things Mexico right now to help.

“First and foremost, the operational security measures that Mexico must take to their southern border. Clearly they know these individuals who are coming from the northern triangle are merely traversing their country… They have no interest in staying in Mexico but rather continue northward to the United States -- that needs to stop.”

Next, Mexican law enforcement must assist the U.S. in combating the transnational organizations responsible for helping to move migrants through their country and into the U.S.

“There's absolutely no way that this is not organized,” Asher said. “We've been talking all through the morning of this most recent group of the thousand plus coming across. That is not a coincidence that's organized. And clearly with the organizations who play to our vulnerabilities.”

The final thing Mexico can do, she said, is assist in policy for asylum seekers.