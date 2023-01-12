Hunter Biden laptop is the ‘tip of the iceberg’: Rep. Claudia Tenney

New York Rep. Claudia Tenney joined "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, to discuss the latest news regarding the Biden family's controversial business dealings as the investigation enters its fourth year. The congresswoman argues that the Biden bombshell is going to be an "impossible mountain" to climb for Democrats in 2024.

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: Well, look, I give her credit because to be the press secretary and have to lie for the biggest liar in modern politics is quite an extraordinary obligation and job. I mean, what are you going to say? He may not even know where they are. But look, we know there's more coming out on Joe Biden. The laptop revealed so much that that's just the beginning. That's just the, as I say, the tip of the iceberg. It's the breadcrumb trail to what we can see. Where in the documents we don't know about around the world? With China, with Ukraine and Burisma and all these others. This is just the beginning of what we need to investigate.

And it's curious that Joe Biden is the one that everybody jumped out of the race Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar all like tearfully backed out of the presidential race, all two backed Joe Biden because they have this false narrative that Joe Biden was a regular guy that rode Amtrak living in $10 million homes and having the lifestyle, not just Joe, his family. So I think there's a lot the Democrats had to cover up. And I have to wonder if the Democrats are like, let him go now. Now we've got to find somebody else because we know this is going to be too much and an impossible mountain to climb for the Democrats coming into 2024. You know, as we look at a whole new crop of Republicans that are going to be coming forward. So I think there's a lot to be seen here, and the Democrats are scrambling. I think they're about ready to throw Joe Biden over. And you can see even his press secretary can't defend him."