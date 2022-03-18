Hunter Biden story is the 'death of journalism': Doug Collins

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted to The New York Times confirming that Hunter Biden's laptop is legit on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying the stunning admission marks the "death of journalism."

DOUG COLLINS: It's just amazing what has happened. We've been talking about this for years. But I just have this one thought. If we had the opportunity, which we all knew was there, and the American public had seen what was going on on this laptop, which, now, they are finally deciding that is truthful, what could that have meant for those folks when they had a determination of, 'Do I want Joe Biden as president?'

There was not a fair fight here. Big Tech censored. The New York Times ignored it. The liberal media did not want you to know what was going on with the Biden sort of syndicate here with Hunter and his dad and others. And now we have this coming out 16 months later, and again, they still treat it as if it's an afterthought. They still treat it as if it's something wrong.

…

This is sort of the death of journalism.

